Mother allegedly sells 2-week-old baby for GHC300 at Sekondi

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 24 October 2024

Source: 3news

A 35-year-old mother, Mena Efua, is accused of selling her two-week-old baby for GHC300 in Nkotompo, Sekondi-Takoradi.



Her sister, Maame Esi, revealed that Mena admitted to handing over the baby to an unknown person but refused to disclose their identity.



Mena initially claimed a nurse helped her find a buyer, but she has been uncooperative in locating the child, who is believed to be in Accra.



Police, through the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU), have launched an investigation into the case.