Mother allegedly sells 2-week-old baby for GHC300 at Sekondi

A 35-year-old mother, Mena Efua, is alleged to have sold her two-week-old baby for GHC300 at Nkotompo, a community in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis of the Western Region.

Sister of the suspect Maame Esi who confirmed the story to Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson, the host of Connect FM’s Omanbapa Morning Show indicated that she aided her sister in delivery last week

