You are here: HomeNews2024 05 29Article 1943807

General News of Wednesday, 29 May 2024

    

Source: 3news

Mother of 3-year-old boy who died in Lil Win’s accident accuse actor of neglecting victims

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Parents of three-year-old victim Parents of three-year-old victim

A mother mourns her three-year-old son's death in a car crash involving actor Lil Win, expressing frustration over what she perceives as neglect from Lil Win after the incident.

Lil Win's rush to his movie premiere at KNUST is criticized for diverting attention from the victims.

Weezy Empire, Lil Win's management, denies neglect, citing their own injuries and uncertainty about the accident's extent.

Lil Win extends condolences to the bereaved family and denounces allegations of neglect.

The incident occurred before Lil Win's movie premiere, leaving a child dead and his father hospitalized.

Lil Win's team faces criticism amid the tragedy.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment