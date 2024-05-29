Mother of 3-year-old boy who died in Lil Win’s accident accuse actor of neglecting victims

General News of Wednesday, 29 May 2024

Source: 3news

A mother mourns her three-year-old son's death in a car crash involving actor Lil Win, expressing frustration over what she perceives as neglect from Lil Win after the incident.



Lil Win's rush to his movie premiere at KNUST is criticized for diverting attention from the victims.



Weezy Empire, Lil Win's management, denies neglect, citing their own injuries and uncertainty about the accident's extent.



Lil Win extends condolences to the bereaved family and denounces allegations of neglect.



The incident occurred before Lil Win's movie premiere, leaving a child dead and his father hospitalized.



Lil Win's team faces criticism amid the tragedy.