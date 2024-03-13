Mothers of preterm babies at Ho Teaching Hospital sleep on bare floor

Health News of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Mothers of preterm babies at Ho Teaching Hospital (HTH) endure sleeping on the floor while waiting for their children to be discharged, as the hospital lacks a mothers' hostel, Graphic Online reports.



Dr. Bright Danyo, Head of the Paediatric and Child Health Unit at HTH highlighted that mothers sometimes wait for up to 12 weeks, sleeping on the floor near the incubator care unit.



He appealed to the government and the public to assist in building a hostel dedicated to these mothers, providing them with a more comfortable and dignified resting place.



The appeal came during a recent donation of an incubator worth about $4000 by Kokrokoo Charities, an NGO that has donated three incubators to HTH since 2018.



In addition to the incubator, Kokrokoo Charities, in collaboration with Irish Pub and Lodge in Accra, and Villandro Palms, Ho, donated a large consignment of paper towels, scrubs, clogs, and two refrigerators to the hospital.



Dr. Danyo noted that HTH now has 11 functional incubators and has seen a 15% drop in the mortality rate of preterm babies, with plans for further improvements.



Founder of Kokrokoo Charities, Kwami Sefa Kayi, pledged to acquire another incubator for HTH and expressed the organization's commitment to building a lodge for mothers with preterm babies at the hospital soon.



The event was attended by around 50 preterm baby mothers and some of their children, including those who had grown beyond toddlers.