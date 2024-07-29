You are here: HomeNews2024 07 29Article 1964240

Source: TIG Post

Motorbike rider killed in collision with sand truck at Kasoa

The Kasoa Police Command responded swiftly

A tragic accident occurred near Bible College in the Central Region's Kaosa CP, where a motorbike rider died after colliding with a sand truck.

The rider, whose identity is still unknown, tried to navigate around the truck but collided and became trapped underneath it.

The impact caused severe head injuries, resulting in his immediate death.

The Kasoa Police Command responded swiftly, retrieving the rider’s body and noting the complete destruction of the Yamaha motorbike involved.

