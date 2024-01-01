Moula Mindset Foundation feeds hundreds on Christmas Day

General News of Monday, 1 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Moula Mindset Foundation, a charity organisation in Kumasi, fed over 150 people living on the streets in some parts of Kumasi on Christmas Day.



The foundation, which started operations in February 2023, embarked on this charitable course on Xmas Day to put a big smile on the faces of these homeless individuals who are normally left out on such an important festive occasion.



The street people were provided with items like food, drinks and water.

They were also provided with some pocket money to cater for some few expenses they may have.



The areas in Kumasi the foundation visited, where they demonstrated this kind gesture, were Asafo, Amakom and Adum.



According to the founder of the organisation, Mr Asare Baffour Moula, The Christmas Feed The Streets project will be an annual charity event with plans of targeting more homeless people in different areas within Kumasi in future.



The foundation also have plans of embarking on other bigger projects starting next year.



Some of such projects include providing financial support for brilliant but needy students in schools, providing technical or vocational training for the less privileged in society and also giving free sanitary pads to young girls in some selected basic schools in Kumasi.



Voltic Ghana supported this year's Feed The Streets project and also some kind hearted individuals who donated some considerable amount of money towards the success of the event.