Mount Olivet Methodist Society celebrates 50th anniversary with float

Regional News of Monday, 15 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Mount Olivet Methodist Society in Dansoman recently celebrated its 50th anniversary with a float through the principal streets of the area.



The theme of the celebrations was 'Discipleship: Sustaining the Ministry of Jesus Christ. Impacting lives for 50 years. Samuel Kingsford Seglah, the Society Steward, highlighted the Society's efforts over the years to improve the lives of Dansoman residents through various initiatives.



According to Seglah in a Graphic Online report, the Society has been actively involved in social impact initiatives within the community, including medical outreach programs, educational support, and a Youth Development Fund.



He assured that the church would continue these practices in the years to come to make a positive impact on the community.



Reflecting on the Society's history, J.K.J Quansah, a pioneer member, recalled how the society started in a small room provided by the then proprietress of St Martin de Poress School.



Through evangelism and outreach efforts, the society has grown and transformed many lives, helping individuals find peace and purpose through faith in Jesus Christ.



Elizabeth Tandoh, the Chairperson of the Apex Planning Committee, revealed that the float was just one part of a year-round lineup of activities to mark the anniversary. Other planned activities include an African Wear Day, a Bible Quiz, and a Hymn Lecture Day.



Rt Reverend Christopher Nyarko Andam, the Superintendent of Mount Olivet Methodist Society, expressed gratitude to the Dansoman community for its acceptance and support over the past 50 years.



He also acknowledged the contributions of the Society's members and supporters, without whom its achievements would not have been possible.