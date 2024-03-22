Movement for Change member raises concerns over missing EC laptops

General News of Friday, 22 March 2024

A member of the Communications Team of the Movement for Change, Dr. Ramzi Inusah, has voiced apprehensions regarding the missing laptops crucial for election processes.



Expressing his concerns, Dr. Inusah highlighted the role of the major political parties, namely the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), in exacerbating challenges within Ghana's electoral system.



In an interview with Helen Appiah-Ampofo on 3FM Sunrise Morning Show, Dr. Inusah asserted that the dominance of the NPP and NDC has contributed to constitutional imbalances favoring them during their respective tenures.



He specifically addressed the issue of political interference in the appointment of critical constitutional bodies like the Electoral Commission (EC), emphasizing the detrimental impact on their independence and public trust.



Dr. Inusah stressed the importance of bipartisan collaboration to tackle these systemic deficiencies in governance, suggesting that ongoing debates, such as the discourse on anti-LGBTQ legislation, should extend to broader constitutional reforms.



Drawing parallels with the advocacy of lawmakers like Hon. Sam George on specific issues, Dr. Inusah proposed a comprehensive review of Ghana's governance structures, advocating for reforms aimed at enhancing transparency, efficacy, and accountability.



Central to his proposal is the notion of reducing presidential authority in appointing key officials like the EC chairperson, advocating instead for parliamentary oversight to ensure impartiality and responsible decision-making.



In conclusion, Dr. Inusah underscored the necessity for a fundamental reassessment of Ghana's governance framework, advocating for measures that foster transparency, effectiveness, and accountability across governmental appointments and operations.