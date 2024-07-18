You are here: HomeNews2024 07 18Article 1961228

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 18 July 2024

    

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Mpakadan train accident: Prosecution to parade 3 witnesses as Court completes CMC

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The prosecution plans to present three witnesses in court The prosecution plans to present three witnesses in court

Four individuals, including Koku Koudjo and Patrick Kwaku Sosu, have faced charges for obstructing a train and causing damage during an incident at Abortia in the Volta Region.

They allegedly placed stones on railway tracks, leading to a collision with a test-run train, causing substantial damage.

Initially granted bail at GH₵200,000 each, Koudjo and Sosu later received bail reduction to GH₵150,000.

The prosecution plans to present three witnesses in court.

The case, following a Case Management Conference, is scheduled for further proceedings on October 17, 2024.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment