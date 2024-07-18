Mpakadan train accident: Prosecution to parade 3 witnesses as Court completes CMC

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 18 July 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Four individuals, including Koku Koudjo and Patrick Kwaku Sosu, have faced charges for obstructing a train and causing damage during an incident at Abortia in the Volta Region.



They allegedly placed stones on railway tracks, leading to a collision with a test-run train, causing substantial damage.



Initially granted bail at GH₵200,000 each, Koudjo and Sosu later received bail reduction to GH₵150,000.



The prosecution plans to present three witnesses in court.



The case, following a Case Management Conference, is scheduled for further proceedings on October 17, 2024.