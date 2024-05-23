Mpohor District tops 2023 Local Governance Performance Rankings

General News of Thursday, 23 May 2024

Source: Daily Guide

The Mpohor District in the Western Region has topped the 2023 District Level Performance Assessment by the Institute of Local Government Studies (ILGS) with a score of 82.6%, while Ketu South Municipality in the Volta Region came last with 26%.



The ILGS report assessed residents' views on local governance quality across 261 Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) using the Local Government Index (LOGIN).



The assessment covered seven areas which included administrative services, leadership quality, and local economic development.



The study, supported by various governmental and international bodies, highlighted the need for more responsive and accountable public services.