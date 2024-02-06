Mpraeso MP condemns police for using live ammunition in Kwahu

General News of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Davis Ansah Opoku, Member of Parliament for Mpraeso has strongly criticised the police for resorting to the use of live ammunition during an attempt to disperse a hostile crowd in the Kwahu South Municipality of the Eastern Region.



In his condemnation, the lawmaker described the decision to use live ammunition as unacceptable and not in line with modern policing practices worldwide.



He emphasised the need for an immediate reassessment of the police's approach to handling the situation.



In a press statement issued on Tuesday, February 6, MP Davis Ansah Opoku expressed deep concern over the use of live rounds by the police, which resulted in one fatality and injuries to others. He highlighted that such actions have led to a halt in economic activities and stressed the importance of preventing any further escalation of the situation.



"I am deeply troubled by the recent outbreak of violence in Bepong and the subsequent police response in the community. The reported use of live ammunition by police to control the agitated crowd, resulting in one fatality and injuries to others, is unacceptable and demands immediate revaluation," the MP stated.



He further called for an urgent de-escalation of the increasing police presence and advocated for a shift towards dialogue and peaceful resolution.



"The safety and well-being of my constituents are paramount, and this can only be achieved through restraint, transparency, and engagement with the community."



"The peace-loving people of Bepong are not at war with anyone. We do not intend to attack anyone, including the police, so we demand that the police act accordingly," he added.



The shooting incident on Sunday, February 4, in Kwahu Bepong resulted in two fatalities and multiple injuries caused by stray bullets fired by the police during their attempt to disperse the hostile crowd in the Eastern Region municipality.



In response, the Kwahu South Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) ordered the closure of schools in the area. Law enforcement has detained 71 individuals and intensified their presence in the town, prompting many youths to flee the area to avoid potential arrest amid ongoing police investigations.