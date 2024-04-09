Multimedia staff nearly lynched over alleged manhood theft

General News of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Samuel Asante Bosompim, a staff member of Multimedia Group Limited, narrowly escaped being lynched in Chorkor, Greater Accra region, after being accused of stealing someone's manhood.



Bosompim recounted that he and a friend were returning home from a funeral when a man asked them for directions. Suddenly, the man started shouting and accusing them of stealing his manhood, sparking a violent mob reaction.



Despite their attempts to explain their innocence, the angry mob subjected Bosompim and his friend to severe beatings. The situation escalated to the point where Bosompim was forced to prove his innocence by showing his male organ, which many witnesses confirmed was intact.



The incident left Bosompim traumatized and injured, suffering injuries to his face, eyes, chest, ears, and other parts of his body.



He sought treatment at Cocoa Clinic in North Kaneshie for his injuries.

The attack highlights the dangers of mob justice and the need for communities to exercise caution and restraint in such situations.



The incident also raises concerns about the prevalence of superstition and belief in supernatural occurrences in some communities, leading to such violent reactions.



Authorities have been urged to investigate the incident thoroughly and ensure that those responsible for the attack are held accountable. Measures should also be put in place to educate the public about the dangers of mob violence and the importance of seeking legal recourse rather than resorting to vigilante actions.