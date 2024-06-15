You are here: HomeNews2024 06 15Article 1950893

Multiple injured in somersault crash of 207 Benz bus on N1 highway

207 Benz Passenger car involved in the accident 207 Benz Passenger car involved in the accident

At 13:35, a white 207 Mercedes Benz bus filled with passengers, traveling at high speed from the Achimota/Abelenkpe direction towards Lapaz, experienced a left rear tire blowout and somersaulted at the Abofu crossroads.

Many passengers sustained severe injuries and were transported by other vehicles to a nearby healthcare facility, likely the Achimota Community Hospital.

Notably, a black V8, with

