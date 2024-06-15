Multiple injured in somersault crash of 207 Benz bus on N1 highway

General News of Saturday, 15 June 2024

At 13:35, a white 207 Mercedes Benz bus filled with passengers, traveling at high speed from the Achimota/Abelenkpe direction towards Lapaz, experienced a left rear tire blowout and somersaulted at the Abofu crossroads.



Many passengers sustained severe injuries and were transported by other vehicles to a nearby healthcare facility, likely the Achimota Community Hospital.



Notably, a black V8, with



lights indicating to be an official car, quickly arrived on the scene, driving against traffic to avoid congestion and helping to transport several injured passengers.



Initial observations revealed that the blown tire was in poor condition, with its tread completely worn off. Speed and inadequate driving skills were significant factors in the driver's loss of control.







