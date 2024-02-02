Municipal Chief Executive defends new emission levy implementation

General News of Friday, 2 February 2024

The Municipal Chief Executive of Keta, Emmanuel Gemegah, has stood by the introduction of the new emission levy on vehicles, effective from February 01.



The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) unveiled the Emissions Levy Act, 2023 (Act 1112), designed to impose a levy on carbon dioxide and equivalent emissions from internal combustion engine vehicles, set to kick off on February 01, 2024.



The levy sparked heated debates among various segments of Ghanaians, with some labeling it as an additional burden on an already financially strained populace, especially vehicle owners.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, the Municipal Chief Executive defended the implementation of the levy, citing parliamentary approval and international agreements as justifications.



Gemegah referenced the Paris Accord, an international agreement adopted on December 12, 2015, and enforced on November 4, 2016. The agreement aims to limit the global average temperature rise to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels, with efforts to cap the increase at 1.5°C. To achieve these goals, states are urged to enact laws to curb greenhouse gas emissions and promote eco-friendly technology and green energy.



He called upon parliamentarians to educate the public about the levy and its underlying objectives, emphasizing that it was not a unilateral decision by the President or the Finance Minister.



Gemegah specifically urged Mr. Kwame Gakpey, Mr. Richard Sefe, and Madam Dzifa Gomashie to engage in public education about the levy's purpose and genesis.



According to the provisions of the act, motorcycles and tricycles will be subject to an annual levy of GHC75, while motor vehicles, buses, and coaches up to 3000 cubic centimeters will pay GHC150 annually. Vehicles, buses, and coaches exceeding 3000 cubic centimeters will incur a levy of GHC300 per annum, while cargo trucks and articulated trucks are also required to pay GHC300 annually.



Gemegah appealed to citizens to embrace the levy, emphasizing that taxes are essential for national development. He stressed that without tax contributions, the government would struggle to fund critical infrastructure such as schools, roads, and water supply systems.



"Taxes develop a nation. We cannot expect the government to build our schools, construct roads, and provide water if we do not pay taxes and levies. Therefore, as citizens, let us embrace the culture of tax payment to help transform our communities," Gemegah said.