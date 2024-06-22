Murder of soldier at Kasoa: Police still waiting for Indictment Bill for Benlord and others

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 22 June 2024

Source: TIG Post

The police are waiting for the Bill of Indictment in the case of Nana Barima Ababio, accused of killing a soldier in Kasoa.



Once received, it will enable the start of committal proceedings for trial at the High Court.



Due to security concerns, both the accused and Nana Amo Kofi Kwakye were absent from court. The case was adjourned to July 4, 2024.



Benlord faces murder charges, and both he and Kwakye face conspiracy charges.



The incident occurred when Lance Corporal Michael Danso and colleagues reported a land trespass, leading to Benlord allegedly shooting and killing Danso.