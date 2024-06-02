Murdered CEO of Jirapa Dubai buried

General News of Sunday, 2 June 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

The funeral for Eric Johnson, the murdered CEO of Royal Cosy Hills Hotel in Jirapa, took place on June 1, 2024.



Johnson, 60, left behind three children and two grandchildren. He was found stabbed to death at his home on February 11, 2024.



Seven suspects, mostly hotel staff, were arrested. Forensic investigations by the CID have identified Elisha Mahama, the hotel's HR Manager, as the likely perpetrator.



Mahama's fingerprints and footprints matched those found at the crime scene.



Additionally, his whereabouts and a suspicious injury align with the timeline of the murder. A GoFundMe campaign was started for Johnson's family.