Murtala Mohammed accuses Communications Minister of plagiarism during Parliament briefing

General News of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, the Member of Parliament representing Tamale Central, has accused Communications Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful of plagiarism during a briefing in Parliament on the Ghana's internet challenges.



In her presentation, the Ablekuma West MP outlined government measures to address internet interruptions. However, Murtala Mohammed criticized the Minister, alleging that much of her speech was directly lifted from a statement by the Nigerian Communication Commission.



Speaking to journalists, Murtala Mohammed condemned the Minister's actions, emphasizing that Parliament expects original information during discussions of critical issues.



"Parliament is a house of records and when Ministers are to appear before Parliament to provide information of a very important issue like the internet interruption we are facing, the least we expect from the Minister is to tell us something that is not original," he said.



"When the minister was making the statement, I went to the Nigerian Communication Commission website, and I realized that many of the things the minister said were taken directly from a statement which was issued by the Nigerian Communication Commission word to word and I really think it is just unacceptable.



"But some of us are not surprised, H.E. the president in his first inaugural address, plagiarized four American presidents," he added.