Murtala Mohammed calls for legislation against tertiary admission forms exploitation

General News of Tuesday, 14 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

During a Public Accounts Committee (PAC) session in Takoradi, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, a PAC member and the Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, advocated for legislation to regulate the sale of admission forms by tertiary institutions.



Mohammed emphasized the need for institutions to release admission forms in accordance with the available vacancies, as many institutions currently sell far more forms than there are spaces.



He criticized the exploitation of prospective students' desperation for education, stating, "You know you have about 1,200 slots available, yet you sell over 20,000 admission forms. It’s exploitation. We must find a way to stop this... in other jurisdictions they don’t do that."



Mohammed characterized this practice as a syndicate among educational institutions, exploiting the aspirations of young people seeking admission.



He urged for legislative action to prevent institutions from profiting off of desperate students.



“This ought to stop. And we must find a way, as the people’s representatives, in our report to legislate to ensure that the institutions do not have a carte blanche where they think they must make money from desperate students who want to be admitted into such institutions,” he stressed.