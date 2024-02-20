Murtala Muhammed calls for COCOBOD chief to resign over cocoa production decline

General News of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, the Member of Parliament for Tamale Central Constituency, has called for the resignation of Joseph Boahen Aidoo, the Chief Executive of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD).



Muhammed's call comes in response to Aidoo's recent appearance before the Public Accounts Committee, where he attributed the decline in cocoa production to factors such as smuggling and illegal mining (galamsey).



Muhammed criticised Aidoo for not providing practical solutions to address these challenges during the committee hearing, stating, "If you appear before a committee like the Public Accounts Committee, you are expected to present solutions you have devised to address some of the problems."



The MP further expressed dissatisfaction with Aidoo's focus on highlighting problems without presenting viable solutions, stating that new leadership is necessary to address the pressing issues in Ghana's cocoa industry.



Muhammed stated that diseases like swollen shoot have existed for a long time and should not be used as an excuse for the low cocoa production.