Musah Dankwa’s credibility under scrutiny over conflicting polls predictions

Politics of Sunday, 6 October 2024

Source: Daily Guide

The credibility of pollster Musah Dankwa, Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, has come under scrutiny due to inconsistencies in his political forecasts.



In July 2022, Dankwa predicted a 58% win for NDC’s John Mahama, later increasing to 62%, but by September 2024, it dropped to 51.1%.



Meanwhile, NPP’s Dr. Bawumia’s numbers rose from 31% to 37.3%.



Critics question Dankwa’s shifting predictions and his inability to project parliamentary seat outcomes accurately.



Concerns have been raised about the transparency and reliability of his methods, as his forecasts significantly impact Ghana’s political and public discourse.