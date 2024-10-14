Musah Superior kicks against suspension of NPP’s Nasara Coordinator

Politics of Monday, 14 October 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Former Tamale Mayor, Iddrisu Musah Superior, has criticized the suspension of Abdul Fatawu Adam, Northern Regional Nasara Coordinator for NPP, for his social media and radio comments.



Superior believes the suspension is unnecessary and could harm the party ahead of the upcoming elections.



He suggests that Adam should have been counseled by the Regional Council of Elders rather than suspended.



Superior appeals to the Party's Disciplinary Committee to review the decision, emphasizing the need for diplomacy and unity within the party as the elections draw near, instead of punishing members for expressing their opinions.