Muslim Youth in Tamale join protest against alleged use of alcoholic machinery by Bel Beverages

Friday, 23 February 2024

Tamale witnessed a significant demonstration on Friday, February 23, 2024, as Muslim youth from diverse schools and institutions gathered to express their discontent towards Bel Beverages, the producers of Bel Cola, Bel Aqua water, and alcoholic drinks like Bel Ice.



Their agitation stemmed from the revelation that machinery used in the production of alcoholic beverages was also utilized in manufacturing drinking water and soft drinks, a practice deemed contradictory to Islamic dietary laws.



Organized by concerned youth groups, the protest resonated with fervor as participants voiced their objection to Bel Beverages' practices, citing religious principles as the foundation of their dissent.



Islamic jurisprudence strictly forbids the consumption of alcohol, and using machinery involved in its production for non-alcoholic beverages is deemed unacceptable.



In a unified display of defiance, Tamale's youth gathered to underscore their dissatisfaction with Bel Beverages' alleged disregard for Islamic regulations. Their grievances highlighted not only religious sensitivities but also concerns regarding the integrity and purity of consumable products within their community.



Spokespersons for the youth, addressing the demonstration, emphasized the importance of upholding religious values in all facets of life, including commerce and consumer goods. They demanded accountability from Bel Beverages and urged the company to rectify its manufacturing processes to align with Islamic guidelines.



The protest garnered attention across the region, drawing support from various segments of society sympathetic to the cause.