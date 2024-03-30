Mustapha Ussif partners SOS International to donate medical equipment to Mamprugu Moagduri District

Health News of Saturday, 30 March 2024

Mustapha Ussif, Member of Parliament for Yagaba/Kubori and Minister for Youth and Sports, has initiated a groundbreaking healthcare project set to transform medical services in the Mamprugu Moagduri District.



Teaming up with Supplies Overseas (SOS) International in the USA, the MP facilitated the donation of a significant 40ft container packed with vital medical equipment.



Joined by the District Chief Executive (DCE), Abu Adams, traditional leaders, and local officials, Ussif ceremoniously presented the donation to the District Health Directorate. The supplies will be distributed to hospitals and health centers across the district, promising enhanced healthcare services for residents.



The container is stocked with a wide array of medical supplies, ranging from advanced equipment to everyday necessities.



From diagnostic tools and anesthesia machines to life-saving devices, the donation is hailed as a "testament to the power of collaboration and compassion."



Expressing his thoughts during the donation event, MP Ussif remarked, "Together, we are not only improving healthcare provision but also strengthening the fabric of our community. This is a tangible demonstration of what we can achieve when we come together for the greater good."



Dr. Suleimana Abdul Rauf, the District Health Director, lauded the donation, stating, "This medical equipment will not only impact the people of Mamprugu Moagduri District but also serve the neighboring districts and beyond. With improved access to quality healthcare, residents can look forward to a brighter and healthier future."



He also noted that some of the machines will be utilized for the first time in the district, highlighting the transformative impact of the donation.



The Mamprugu Moagduri District, represented by its District Chief Executive and traditional rulers, expressed deep appreciation to MP Mustapha Ussif, Supplies Overseas (SOS) International, and all involved in making this initiative a reality.