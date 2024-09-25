Mustapha Ussif was defensive during hearing - Kobena Woyome

General News of Wednesday, 25 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Chairperson of the Parliamentary Select Committee for Sports, Culture, and Tourism, Wisdom Kobena Woyome, has raised concerns regarding the behavior of Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif during a recent hearing about Ghana's spending for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign in Ivory Coast.



On Tuesday, September 24, the minister presented a detailed account of the $3 million allocated for Ghana's involvement in the tournament. After the hearing, Woyome described the minister's demeanor as excessively defensive.