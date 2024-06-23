My Restaurant Collapsed After I Was Accused Of Being An NDC Supporter – Popular Actress Laments

General News of Sunday, 23 June 2024

Source: ghanafeed.com

Actress and businesswoman Akofa Edjeani has closed her restaurant due to political allegations and significant challenges.



Despite being neutral, her establishment was labeled an NDC restaurant, resulting in lost clientele and rejected business proposals.



Edjeani expressed frustration over the baseless accusations, stating she was unfairly tagged as an NDC supporter.



The closure, compounded by COVID-19 challenges, marks a shift in her business endeavors.



Edjeani, known for her film career, now faces navigating political perceptions in the business sector.



She may reconsider her neutrality and affiliate with a party, hinting at a potential shift in her stance.