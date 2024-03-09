My doors are always open - Lordina Mahama to Kumasi market women

Politics of Saturday, 9 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Mrs Lordina Dramani Mahama, the former First Lady, has engaged with a delegation of Kumasi market queens from the Ashanti Region.



The meeting was held at the request of the market queens to discuss various issues, including the high cost of doing business, and their eroding working capital due to the constant decline of the Ghana cedi against other trading currencies.



During the meeting, the market queens raised concerns about the poor sanitary conditions in the markets and the need for adequate market infrastructure in many parts of the region.



In response, Mrs Mahama expressed her sympathy towards their situation and emphasized that she was also a market woman for over 30 years, hence familiar with their challenges.



She acknowledged the crucial role played by market women in the economy and pledged her support. Mrs Mahama assured them of her readiness to offer help, irrespective of their political affiliation, saying, "My doors are always open. My love for you and what you do is not based on who you vote for. I will continue to love you and support you in any way I can."



Mrs Mahama promised the market women that the next NDC administration led by John Mahama would pay special attention to the needs and concerns of all market women in the country. She also reiterated that the Mahama administration would build more markets across all regions, as stated in the NDC’s 2020 manifesto.



Lastly, Mrs Mahama congratulated all women for their relentless efforts in making the world a better place and wished them a happy International Women’s Day.