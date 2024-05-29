You are here: HomeNews2024 05 29Article 1943609

General News of Wednesday, 29 May 2024

    

Source: StarrFm

My dream is to change Ghana – Shatta Wale announces Presidential ambition

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Shatta Wale Shatta Wale

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has declared his intention to run for president, citing his massive fanbase and confidence in his ability to lead.

Emphasizing the need for a capable team, he plans to surround himself with knowledgeable individuals focused on development.

Crediting his father's encouragement for his political ambitions, he aims to transition from music to politics with fan support.

Shatta Wale envisions a proactive presidency, prioritizing practical solutions over rhetoric.

Confident in his ability to effect change, he calls for support from his fans as he embarks on this political journey, sparking both excitement and skepticism.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment