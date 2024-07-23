My elevation as Finance Minister proof that opportunities abound for all Ghanaians – Amin Adam

General News of Tuesday, 23 July 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

During the Mid-year budget review in Parliament on July 23, 2024, Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam encouraged young Ghanaians to strive for greatness through hard work and dedication.



Reflecting on his own journey from Aboabo-Tamale to his current role, he emphasized that achieving significant positions is possible with perseverance and God's grace.



His message aimed to inspire the youth to invest effort in their pursuits, assuring them that success and opportunities to serve the country are within reach.