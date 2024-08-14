My fear is leaving my position for an ‘incompetent’ person – Dampare

General News of Wednesday, 14 August 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Inspector General of Police George Akuffo Dampare has expressed his greatest professional fear: that his successor may not uphold or build upon the progress made during his tenure.



Speaking at a Methodist Church event, Dampare voiced concerns about ensuring a competent successor who will preserve and enhance the legacies of his leadership.



He emphasized the need for prayers to ensure that future leaders are better and will continue the work positively, rather than erasing the achievements of his administration.