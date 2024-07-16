My gov’t has constructed more roads than Mills/Mahama combined – Akufo-Addo

Politics of Tuesday, 16 July 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo claimed his administration has constructed more roads than the Mills/Mahama administration combined.



Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony for the Anwiankwanta-Ahenema Kokoben Road on July 15, 2024, he detailed the completion of 12,830 km of roads since 2017, compared to 4,636 km during the Mills/Mahama era.



Projects include asphalt overlays, new constructions, and the building of 35 bridges and six interchanges. Emphasizing ongoing road demands, Akufo-Addo urged future governments to continue infrastructure investment.



The Ashanti Region alone saw 2,079 km completed, including the Suame Interchange and significant local road upgrades.