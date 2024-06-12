My gov’t will not accept LGBTQ+ no matter the consequences – Bawumia

Politics of Wednesday, 12 June 2024

Source: GNA

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has stated that his government will not accept homosexuality, emphasizing the importance of preserving Ghana's culture and traditions.



Addressing clergy and church leaders in Kumasi, he pledged a "golden age" for faith-based organizations to enhance their socio-economic contributions.



Bawumia also promised to propel Ghana into the fourth industrial revolution through technological education and digitalization. Highlighting initiatives like free senior high school and smart schools, he emphasized solar-powered agriculture and a credit economy.



He vowed to involve traditional rulers in combating illegal mining and to implement flexible tax regimes to support business operations.