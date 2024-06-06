You are here: HomeNews2024 06 06Article 1947089

Politics of Thursday, 6 June 2024

    

Source: asaaseradio.com

My government will pay living allowances to paramount chiefs, queen mothers, says Bawumia

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia greeting chiefs on his tour Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia greeting chiefs on his tour

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP's presidential candidate, has promised to pay living allowances to paramount chiefs and queen mothers if elected.

He believes this will enable them to perform their responsibilities effectively. Currently, paramount chiefs receive GHC1,001,000 monthly, which is insufficient.

Bawumia also pledged to codify lines of succession, empower Judiciary Councils, and amend the Chieftaincy Act to give chiefs more powers to enforce discipline and resolve disputes.

This, he hopes, will reduce court backlogs and promote effective chieftaincy institution performance.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment