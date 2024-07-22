My govt will make Ghanaians buy phones on credit and pay ₵1 every month - Bawumia

Politics of Monday, 22 July 2024

Source: pulse.com.gh

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has pledged to make smartphones more affordable if elected president, proposing a partnership with manufacturers to offer devices on credit, with payments as low as one to two cedis per month.



Speaking at a campaign event, he emphasized that smartphones are essential for modern life, facilitating education, business, and social connections.



This initiative aims to bridge the digital divide and empower Ghanaians to participate in the digital economy.



Dr. Bawumia is currently campaigning in the Savannah Region, including a visit to Bole, the hometown of his main rival, John Mahama.