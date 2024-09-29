My husband is not in politics for personal wealth or interests - Samira Bawumia

Politics of Sunday, 29 September 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Second Lady Samira Bawumia urged traders and residents of Adeiso in the Eastern Region to vote for her husband, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in the upcoming elections.



She emphasized that he is not seeking personal wealth but aims to benefit the country.



During her campaign visit, she highlighted the achievements of President Akufo-Addo and urged voters to support Dr. Bawumia to continue these accomplishments.



Samira promised that a new NPP government would address challenges related to accessing funds for traders, proposing initiatives like a Women’s Trade Empowerment Fund and an SME bank.



Parliamentary candidate Fredrick Afom Obeng echoed her sentiments, encouraging constituents to vote for continuity in development.