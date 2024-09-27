You are here: HomeNews2024 09 27Article 1986752

General News of Friday, 27 September 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

My nephew NAPO’s candidacy doesn’t tie Manhyia to NPP – Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II (L) and Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh also known as NAPO Otumfuo Osei Tutu II (L) and Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh also known as NAPO

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has clarified that Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh’s selection as the Vice-Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) does not mean the Manhyia Palace endorses the party.

Speaking during a visit by Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the Ashanti

Read full article

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment