My number one slot affirms overwhelming victory and great hope for Atwima Nwabiagya North - Law lecturer

Politics of Friday, 5 January 2024

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

Dr. Lawyer Dickson Osei Assibey, a law lecturer at the KNUST, and NPP parliamentary candidate hopeful for the Atwima Nwabiagya North constituency in the Ashanti region, has expressed hope over his victory, after picking number one on the ballot.



The lecturer who successfully went through the ongoing vetting process also picked number one on the ballot.



Describing the slot as very key, the legal practitioner, consultant, and philanthropist said, that the number one(1) he picked signifies the Trinity God who can't be bypassed in one's quest to succeed in doing good things. Comparing it to his current number on the ballot for the January 27 primaries, the lecturer said, the same thing applies to him when it comes to development, good health, education, employment among others, for the people of Atwima Nwabiagya North.



"The number one shows we have one God. The Father, Son, and the Holy Spirit. Everything is one, and as you can't bypass the thumb to tie a knot, the way you can't bypass Osei Assibey when it comes to development and hope."



Speaking to the media about the vetting process, Lawyer Assibey said, the process was very smooth, and the committee members were satisfied with his delivery.



"I can tell you that the process went on smoothly, the committee members were satisfied with my delivery and what I can do to help the party break the eight."



The procurement consultant who is very confident of winning the race to subsequently become the next MP for the area, also expressed gratefulness after seeing thousands of constituents storming the vetting center to throw massive support for him.



Lawyer Dickson Osei Assibey whose campaign message is synonymous with JEHDU, still reiterated his commitment to ensuring Jobs, Education, Health Development, and Unity in the area.



