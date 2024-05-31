You are here: HomeNews2024 05 31Article 1944602

My relationship with the church has been from childhood – Dr. Bawumia

Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President and NPP flagbearer, has pledged to enhance religious tolerance in Ghana.

Speaking to clergy in the Volta Region, he highlighted his interfaith background and long-standing relationship with the church.

“My relationship with the church is from childhood. It is not because I entered politics. I have been close to the church way before and will continue even after I leave office,” he said.

Bawumia emphasised his commitment to supporting the poor and vulnerable, and acknowledged the church's role in national development. He plans to recognise and support the church formally and reopen discussions on school management by religious institutions.

