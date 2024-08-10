My removal from office was excessively petty and unnecessary - Charlotte Osei

General News of Saturday, 10 August 2024

Former Electoral Commission Chairperson Charlotte Osei has described her 2018 removal from office as excessively petty and unjustified.



In a Joy FM interview, she revealed that the process felt orchestrated and left her unclear about the true reasons behind her dismissal.



Osei, who faced numerous threats during her tenure, hinted that her dismissal might have been politically motivated, though she refrained from direct accusations.



Despite the challenges, she expressed no regrets about serving as EC Chair and plans to detail her experiences in a forthcoming book, aiming to inspire future generations.