Mysterious insects allegedly bite two to death at Agona Amponsah and environs

Health News of Saturday, 20 July 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

In Agona Amponsah, a farming community in the Central Region's Agona West Municipality, a mysterious infestation of tiny black flying insects has led to the deaths of two individuals, causing widespread fear among residents.



Initially suspected to be mosquitoes transmitting Dengue fever, it was later determined that these insects inject poison when they bite, causing a sudden cold sensation.



Residents, now afraid to visit their farms, have appealed to the Municipal Chief Executive, Evans Onomah Coleman, for an urgent fumigation exercise to address the infestation.



The insects typically attack early in the morning and around 5:00 PM.