You are here: HomeNews2024 09 26Article 1986140

Regional News of Thursday, 26 September 2024

    

Source: 3news

N/R: Interior Minister renews curfew hours for Saboba

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The curfew has also been extended for Chereponi Township The curfew has also been extended for Chereponi Township

Interior Minister Henry Quartey has renewed the curfew for Saboba Township and surrounding areas in the Northern Region, effective September 25, 2024.

The curfew will run from 10:00 PM to 4:00 AM.

In a statement, the government urged local leaders and residents to maintain peace and resolve conflicts non-violently.

Additionally, there is a total ban on carrying arms or offensive weapons in these communities; violators will be arrested and prosecuted.

The curfew has also been extended for Chereponi Township and its surroundings under the same terms.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment