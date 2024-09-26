N/R: Interior Minister renews curfew hours for Saboba

Regional News of Thursday, 26 September 2024

Source: 3news

Interior Minister Henry Quartey has renewed the curfew for Saboba Township and surrounding areas in the Northern Region, effective September 25, 2024.



The curfew will run from 10:00 PM to 4:00 AM.



In a statement, the government urged local leaders and residents to maintain peace and resolve conflicts non-violently.



Additionally, there is a total ban on carrying arms or offensive weapons in these communities; violators will be arrested and prosecuted.



The curfew has also been extended for Chereponi Township and its surroundings under the same terms.