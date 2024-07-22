N/R: Interior Minister renews curfew on Kpatinga

Regional News of Monday, 22 July 2024

Source: 3news

The Minister for the Interior, Henry Quartey, has renewed the curfew in Kpatinga and surrounding areas, effective July 19, 2024, from 12:00 midnight to 4:00am.



The move is aimed at maintaining peace and security in the region.



Additionally, a total ban on carrying arms, ammunition, or offensive weapons has been imposed, and anyone found with such items will be arrested and prosecuted.



The government has expressed appreciation for the restraint shown by the local community and encouraged them to continue using non-violent means to resolve conflicts.