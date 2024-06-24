You are here: HomeNews2024 06 24Article 1953401

General News of Monday, 24 June 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

NABCO trainees call on Bawumia to fulfill arrears promise

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

NABCO Trainees are urging Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, to fulfill his pledge of settling their 9-month arrears, made during a campaign in the Volta Region on June 2, 2024.

The coalition expressed disappointment over the delay in action, highlighting the Vice President's silence on the commitment.

"On June 2, 2024, the Vice

Read full article

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment