NACOC bulldozes Staff with uniform directive

The Narcotic Control Commission's (NACOC) decision to introduce uniforms for its personnel, led by Director-General Kenneth Adu-Amanfoh, has sparked controversy and criticism.

Despite the Interior Minister's directive to pause the uniform rollout, NACOC has instructed all Regional Commanders to procure uniforms by the end of October 2024.

Staff grievances center on the high cost of the uniforms—between GH¢4,760 and GH¢5,320—along with safety concerns, arguing that uniforms may make personnel more identifiable and vulnerable to drug cartels.

Additionally, staff question the choice of colors, particularly the ceremonial wine color, citing a lack of relevance to their anti-drug mission.

