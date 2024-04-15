NACOC female staff reportedly arrested in Kotoka cocaine smuggling scandal

General News of Monday, 15 April 2024

Source: theheraldghana.com

A female staff member of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) stationed at Kotoka Interntional Airport (KIA) has been arrested for her involvement in the smuggling operation, The Herald reports.



The arrest sheds light on the complex network of complicity behind the illicit operation, involving officials from Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) and NACOC stationed at KIA.



Proeger Delgey Bianca, from Suriname, concealed the cocaine around her waist, disguised as undergarments, and secured it with adhesive tape down to her thighs and buttocks.



She managed to bypass security checks with the assistance of the NACOC staff member, who escorted her through the Central Screening Area without proper protocols.



Videos of the incident showed the NACOC staff helping Bianca with her luggage through the Central Screening Area, avoiding security checks except for her luggage which was scanned.



The staff member also distracted Aviation Security Personnel, allowing Bianca to pass unnoticed.



Eric Nartey Yeboah, also known as “Chairman Dollar,” a senior officer implicated in the smuggling incident, was seen engaging with Aviation Security Personnel during the incident, despite not being on official duty at the time.



Proeger Delgey Bianca spent only five days in Ghana, arriving on March 18 and departing on March 23, using a Netherland passport.



GACL has interdicted staff involved in the incident and initiated investigations. The Board and Management of GACL have assured the public of their commitment to safe and secure operations at the airport, warning that staff found facilitating such activities will face punitive measures, including dismissal and prosecution.