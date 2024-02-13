You are here: HomeNews2024 02 13Article 1916459

NACOC intercepts over one million tramadol capsules and tablets at Tema Port

A total of 1,035,000 tablets and capsules of tramadol with a net weight of 4,734.38 kg were seized

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) made a significant interception on Monday, January 29, 2024, seizing a substantial quantity of tramadol capsules and tablets at the Tema Port.

The confiscated haul included 1,035,000 tablets and capsules of tramadol, with a net weight of 4,734.38 kg.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, NACOC revealed that the seized varieties of tramadol comprised 5,000 royal tablets (51 cartons, 225 mg), 6,000 capsules of Timaking (90 cartons, 120 mg), and 6,000 capsules of Tramadol (40 cartons, 120 mg).

According to NACOC, this operation was conducted as part of the Commission's mandate to examine containers at the Tema Port. The Commission also indicated that it is in the process of handing confiscated haul over to the Food and Drug Authority (FDA) for further investigations.



