Source: TIG Post

NADMO announces shortage of relief items ahead of Bagre Dam spillage

Peasant farmers in the Upper East region are also raising awareness to protect their crops Peasant farmers in the Upper East region are also raising awareness to protect their crops

NADMO has admitted it doesn't have enough relief supplies for those who may be displaced by the imminent spillage of the Bagre Dam in Burkina Faso, set to start today, August 19.

While efforts are being made to evacuate residents from flood-prone areas, NADMO's resources are limited.

Peasant farmers in the Upper East region are also raising awareness to protect their crops, frustrated by the government's lack of intervention.

This comes as communities recall the severe flooding caused by the dam's spillage in 2023, which displaced over 2,000 people.

