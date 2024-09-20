NADMO holds stimulation exercise in readiness for December polls

General News of Friday, 20 September 2024

Source: Ghanaian Times

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has launched a pre-election simulation exercise called “Exercise Stay Safe” to prepare for potential disasters during the upcoming elections.



Conducted in collaboration with the World Food Programme (WFP) across the Northern, Greater Accra, and Ashanti regions, the exercise involves key partners like the Ghana Police Service and the National Ambulance Service.



NADMO's Deputy Director-General, Seji Saji, emphasized the importance of coordinating responses to manage potential crises.



The WFP's Deputy Country Director highlighted the UN's support in areas like peacebuilding and the safety of journalists, urging collaboration for a peaceful electoral process.