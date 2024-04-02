NADMO issues warning as Weija dam spillage exercise begins

General News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

The annual spillage of the Weija Dam, a critical water management exercise, has commenced once again, as announced by the dam's management in conjunction with the Ghana Water Company.



Scheduled to begin on Monday, April 1, 2024, this operation is essential for regulating water levels and ensuring the safety and integrity of the dam structure.



Typically, during the spillage exercise, one of the dam's gates is opened to release excess water gradually. This controlled release helps prevent the dam from overflowing and reduces the risk of flooding downstream, particularly in communities situated along the spillway.



In light of this announcement, the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has issued guidance to stakeholders and communities residing near the spillway. They have been urged to stay vigilant and keep their members informed about the commencement of the spillage exercise. This proactive communication ensures that residents are aware of any potential changes in water levels and can take necessary precautions to safeguard lives and property.



Furthermore, the Weija-Gbawe NADMO office will play a crucial role in disseminating daily updates and relevant information regarding the progress of the spillage exercise. These updates serve to keep the public informed about the ongoing operations and any developments that may impact their communities.