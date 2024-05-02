NAGRAT president raises concerns over struggles of Ghanaian teachers

General News of Thursday, 2 May 2024

Angel Carbonu, the head of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), has raised concerns regarding the challenging circumstances faced by Ghanaian educators.



Expressing dismay over the current situation, Carbonu highlighted the difficult living conditions endured by many teachers, citing their disillusionment and despair.



In an interview on Citi TV, Carbonu underscored the disparity between teachers' salaries and the high cost of living in the country.



He lamented instances where teachers struggle to support their families due to inadequate wages.



"The plight of Ghanaian teachers is one of disappointment and discouragement. We work for various reasons, including contributing to society, maintaining our livelihoods, and earning an income. However, when our income does not match our efforts and fails to improve our livelihoods, we inevitably become disheartened," Carbonu explained.



He emphasized the impact of utility tariffs on teachers' incomes, noting how increased expenses offset salary increments.



"Despite receiving a 30% salary increase, we faced a nearly equivalent surge in utility bills, such as electricity and water. This often leaves us in a worse financial position, undoing any progress made," he remarked.



Carbonu also expressed concern about the government's irregular payment of pension contributions, highlighting uncertainties about educators' future financial security.



"I am deeply concerned about our pension arrangements. The government's failure to consistently and promptly remit deductions and contributions jeopardizes our retirement savings and future financial stability," Carbonu expressed.