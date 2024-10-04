You are here: HomeNews2024 10 04Article 1989170

General News of Friday, 4 October 2024

    

Source: 3news

NAGRAT urges GES and MOE to reinstate interdicted heads of Ahantaman and St. Roses SHSs

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Angel Carbonu Angel Carbonu

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has threatened to take action if the Ghana Education Service (GES) does not quickly reinstate the heads of Ahantaman and Saint Roses Senior High Schools.

NAGRAT claims the GES did not conduct a proper investigation before the heads were interdicted for allegedly allowing unauthorized fees from parents.

President Angel Carbonu criticized the GES for not thoroughly questioning parent-teacher executives and stressed the challenges school leaders face.

NAGRAT is calling for the immediate lifting of the interdiction to prevent potential industrial action in defense of its members.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment